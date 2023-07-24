Thai stocks closed down 5.44 points.

Bangkok, July 24- The SET closed today at 1,523.81 points, down 5.44 points (-0.36%), trading value 50,652.91 million baht.

The SET closed today at 1,523.81 points, a decrease of 5.44 points (-0.36%), trading value of 50,652.91 million baht. Revealing that the Thai stock market today is volatile. At the beginning, it was positive before resting into negative territory in the afternoon to support profit-taking and reduce risks while waiting for the Fed meeting results. Together with the selling pressure to sell on fact, the bank group shares after the announcement of the budget. Tomorrow’s trend is expected to swing sideways. Ready to provide resistance at 1,530 points, support at 1,510 points.-Thai News Agency

Source: Thai News Agency

