Thai stocks closed down 0.15 points.

Bangkok, SET closed today at 1,383.93 points, down 0.15 points (-0.01%), trading value 41,218.21 million baht.

SET closed today at 1,383.93 points, down 0.15 points (-0.01%), trading value 41,218.21 million baht. Analysts Indicates that the Thai stock market today is fluctuating sideways, reducing the heat. There is pressure from stronger than expected US economic figures. This caused the dollar to strengthen and bond yields to pressure Asian currencies. Resulting in foreign investors delaying investment. Tomorrow’s trend is expected that the index will remain stable. Keep an eye on the meeting Cabinet-MPC-Digital Wallet progress Meanwhile, external factors follow the conflict in the Middle East. Including China’s inflation numbers this week. Give a support frame of 1,380 points and a resistance level of 1,395-1,400 points.

Source: Thai News Agency

