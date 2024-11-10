Thai Airways Rehabilitation Plan Sparks Political Debate Over Executive Appointments.



Bangkok: The ongoing rehabilitation plan for Thai Airways has become a subject of political contention, as Mr. Payu Nuengjamnong, deputy spokesman of the Pheu Thai Party, confirms that the two candidates proposed for the executive roles are knowledgeable and experienced. However, Ms. Sirikanya Tansakul, deputy leader of the Prachachon Party, opposes the nominations, alleging government interference.

According to Thai News Agency, Mr. Payu addressed accusations made by Ms. Sirikanya, who claimed that the government is attempting to gain control over Thai Airways by appointing politically affiliated individuals to its rehabilitation plan committee. He emphasized that the rehabilitation process began in 2020, when Thai Airways was facing significant financial difficulties, with a debt of 332 billion baht, and required a structured rehabilitation plan approved by the Central Bankruptcy Court.

Mr. Payu detailed that at the time Thai Airways was considered a state enterprise with the Ministry of Finance holding a

51.03 percent stake. To proceed with rehabilitation, Thai Airways sold shares, reducing the state’s ownership below 50 percent, effectively ending its status as a state enterprise. Currently, the Ministry of Finance holds a 41.4 percent stake.

He questioned why Ms. Sirikanya did not oppose the involvement of political appointees in the rehabilitation committee during the previous government, which was led by the National Council for Peace and Order (NCPO). He noted that two positions on the committee have been vacant since 2022, and the Ministry of Finance recently proposed filling these roles with candidates who possess expertise in transportation and financial management.

Mr. Payu defended the nominations, arguing that the proposed executives are qualified civil servants from relevant ministries. He accused Ms. Sirikanya of opposing the nominations solely because they were proposed by the Pheu Thai Party, without objectively evaluating their suitability for the roles.

He further explained that the Minist

ry of Finance, as both a major creditor and shareholder, has the authority to nominate candidates for the rehabilitation plan committee. Mr. Payu asserted that this decision is aimed at safeguarding the interests of the public and ensuring the effective repayment of Thai Airways’ debts.

Mr. Payu expressed confidence that the nominated individuals would be approved by creditors at the upcoming Thai Airways creditors’ meeting on November 29, 2024. He emphasized the importance of this transitional period for Thai Airways as it seeks to emerge from its financial troubles and operate independently, with the guidance of competent personnel appointed under the leadership of the Pheu Thai Party.