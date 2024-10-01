Ten thousand baht stimulates the market for Bun Sarat desserts in the tenth lunar month

Ten thousand baht stimulates Trang city market to be lively, locals flock to buy snacks and products for the merit-making ceremony of the tenth lunar month. Vendors are happy with the increase in sales, while people from Phimai, Korat flock to withdraw money to buy electrical appliances.

Entering the atmosphere of making merit in the tenth lunar month, a major merit-making event for southern people. Today is the day for shopping according to the tradition of making merit in the tenth lunar month, making the atmosphere of shops and markets very lively. At Ban Pho Market, Ban Pho Subdistrict, Mueang Trang District, and at Na Mueang Phet Fresh Market, Na Mueang Phet Subdistrict, Sikao District, Trang Province, there are many people traveling to choose things to buy for the major merit-making event in the tenth lunar month.

The vendors all said in unison that the economy was bad at the beginning of the year, they could barely sell their products, and people lacked purchasing power, especially in the South wher

e there was heavy rain all the time, making it impossible to tap rubber. But when it came to this big merit-making event, the rain stopped, the price of rubber was good, and people started to have income. Furthermore, the government gave 10,000 baht to vulnerable groups and the disabled, making trading more active again. Meanwhile, the vendors all agreed not to raise prices, even though the price of raw materials for making desserts had increased. The desserts were only 20-50 baht each, and they were also packed together, which was cheaper than buying each type separately.

While some shops that normally make and sell the Tenth Lunar Month desserts in front of their shops every day, they have gathered family members to make desserts in the middle of the market, selling so much that they can barely keep up. They have separated the shops into two ovens: Khanom Dee Sam (Khanom Roo) and Khanom Ba, with both orders coming in first and customers coming to buy from the shops. Previously, they prepared 30-50 kg of fl

our per day, but now they have to prepare about 100 kg of flour per day. As for Khanom La, it is made at home, and the price has not been adjusted, but it is sold in large quantities so that both the shops and the customers can survive.

For the Southern tradition of the 10th lunar month, it will be held twice: on the 1st waning day of the 10th lunar month or the day of welcoming the grandparents, and on the 15th waning day of the 10th lunar month or the day of sending the grandparents off, which will have a ghost-fighting ceremony. This year, it will be on October 2, 2024.

Phimai people rush to withdraw ten thousand baht to buy electrical appliances.

In Nakhon Ratchasima Province, villagers in Phimai District lined up to withdraw 10,000 baht at the Bank for Agriculture and Agricultural Cooperatives (BAAC) Phimai Branch. The line was long, both inside the bank and at the ATM. Most of the people took the money to buy rice, dried food, and electrical appliances such as rice cookers and fans.

Like these two a

unties, they both said that when they received 10,000 baht, they were very happy because many electrical appliances at home had been broken for a long time and they did not have the money to buy new ones. When the money came in, they immediately used it to buy necessities for the home. They would like to thank the government for helping the people during this difficult time and would like to see more good projects like this continue.

Source: Thai News Agency