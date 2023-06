The love of young actor “Alex Rendell” with his non-celebrity girlfriend “Jenny” is going very well after it was just released during the past Valentine’s Day. Although there are rarely images that can be seen through social media But I can see that this relationship is very happy.

Recently, “Alex” reveals a picture with a close girlfriend. with a cheerful smile after packing bags to go on a trip to Europe together Both French and Spanish .

Source: Thai News Agency