“Sutin” said that there are no negative signs in the PM’s case.



Government House, “Sutin” is not worried about the situation in August. He sees that Thai people have learned from the past and are good at resolving situations. He said that there are no negative signs of the PM’s case. He insisted that there is nothing to worry about. He denied talking about politics with “Thaksin” and only wished him a happy birthday.

Mr. Suthin Khlangsaeng, Minister of Defense, talked about the situation in August, which will have 3 major issues: the case of dissolving the Move Forward Party, the verdict on the prime minister’s status, the case of appointing Mr. Pichit Chuenban, former Minister to the Prime Minister’s Office, and the case of Mr. Thaksin Shinawatra, former Prime Minister, being released from prison. He stated that he was not worried because Thailand has frequent experience in this matter, including having a system to support and a team that is good at resolving situations. The people who will come are also good. Importantly, Thai people have learned their lessons.

utin also said that from the lessons learned, Thai people probably wouldn’t do anything to cause harm. In addition, there was nothing that sent a negative signal to the Prime Minister, so he didn’t give him any encouragement, but only encouragement in the case of the Prime Minister’s mother’s death. He saw nothing else to worry about.

When asked if he met Dr. Cholanat Srikaew, the former Minister of Public Health, at Thaksin’s birthday party, Mr. Sutin said that they only met at royal ceremonies. Dr. Cholanat was in good spirits, while Mr. Thaksin looked exhausted. He did not say anything to him, but gave him a bouquet of flowers before leaving.

Source: Thai News Agency