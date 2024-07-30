“Sutin” points out that the Cabinet approves the use of US weapons, not related to the purchase of F-16.



Government House, “Sutin” revealed that the Cabinet meeting approved a budget to build and repair houses for junior officials of the Ministry of Defense of 600 million baht, indicating that the Cabinet approved the use of US weapons, not related to the purchase of F-16 fighter jets.

Mr. Suthin Khlangsaeng, Minister of Defense, said after the cabinet meeting that the cabinet meeting approved the budget to repair the housing of defense officials after the Prime Minister visited the housing of junior officials, which was insufficient. Therefore, the central budget was used to build housing for personnel of all branches of the armed forces, using a budget of over 600 million baht. It has now been approved and construction can begin immediately in time for the 2024 budget.

Mr. Sutin said that the cabinet meeting approved the use of weapons from the United States, which countries that will receive support from the United States must have minor commitments, such as not using weapons to violate human rights or obs

truct humanitarian efforts, which we do not do. He confirmed that the United States does not have any additional conditions, the same conditions as all countries.

As for the issue of whether this US assistance is related to the purchase of F16 fighter jets for the Air Force, Mr. Sutin denied that there was any connection because the issue is a normal principle.

Source: Thai News Agency