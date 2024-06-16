Survey results of “Nida Poll” support Pol. Lt. Gen. Kamronwit, president of the Pathum Thani Provincial Administrative Organization.



Bangkok, Results of the “Nida Poll” survey. People support “Pol. Lt. Gen. Kamronwit” as president of the Pathum Thani Provincial Administrative Organization. As for the case of “Thaksin” visiting the area, there is no effect on decision making.

The opinion polling center “Nida Poll” revealed the results of a public survey on “Who dares to decide…the election of the president of the Pathum Thani Provincial Administrative Organization 2024” in which the Election Commission has set the voting date for the election. On Sunday, June 30, 2024

From the survey when asking about the person who would support being the president of the Pathum Thani Provincial Administrative Organization. In this election, it was found that 31.87 percent of the sample said they were Pol. Lt. Gen. Kamronwit Thupkrajang, followed by 28.68 percent who said they were Mr. Chan Puangphet. 17.43 percent said they would vote no. Who to choose? 8.98 percent said they had not yet decided. 4.22 percent said they would not vote.

Finally, when

asked about the impact on the decision to choose the president of the Pathum Thani Provincial Administrative Organization. From the case of Mr. Thaksin Shinawatra traveling to Pathum Thani province, it was found that 81.91 percent of the sample said it had no impact at all, followed by 5.25 percent saying it had little impact, 5.06 percent said it had somewhat of an impact, and 3.56 percent said it had little impact. Has a huge impact.

Source: Thai News Agency