“Suriya” goes to Chiang Mai to speed up the restoration of houses and transportation networks damaged by floods.



Suriya’ urgently flies to ‘Chiang Mai’, ordering all units to mobilize officials to help the people, urgently rehabilitate houses and transportation networks affected by the floods, and emphasizes the need to closely monitor the situation until everything returns to normal.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport Suriya Juangroongruangkit revealed that today (October 10) he visited Chiang Mai Province, where the flood situation has improved. However, many households are still facing problems after the flood, and the transportation network in the area is still not fully operational. Therefore, he has ordered all agencies under the Ministry of Transport to mobilize staff to take care of the affected people, as well as to urgently restore the transportation network to return to normal as soon as possible in order to alleviate the people’s suffering. Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (AOT) has sent staff to clean up and facilitate people in the area, and will closely monitor the situation until

it returns to normal. In addition, a budget of 500,000 baht has been provided to Chiang Mai Province to support assistance for people in the areas affected by the flood. Meanwhile, the Department of Highways (DoH) has instructed relevant agencies to urgently drain water and restore transportation routes, and provide full assistance to the people, including inspecting the flood situation on all routes and all households. The public is asked to travel with caution, strictly follow flood warning signs, advisory signs, and advice from officials for safety while traveling, and to assist those affected by the flood and monitor the situation at all times.

Mr. Suriya continued that the Marine Department reported that they have now deployed officers, along with royal flat-bottomed boats, equipment and various vehicles to help flood victims in the northern region. They have integrated with other agencies and monitored the water situation in risk areas 24 hours a day since the day the disaster occurred until today and

will continue to provide assistance until the people in the area are safe. They are currently preparing boats and vehicles to be ready for use in helping the people.

The Department of Rural Roads (DRR) reported that for the areas of Chiang Mai Province that were affected by the flood, they have mobilized equipment and officials to clear all routes and have opened them for the public to travel safely. Currently, there are 8 rural roads in 2 provinces, Chiang Mai and Sukhothai, with 1 route impassable and 7 routes passable. The agency will report the situation to the public to be informed and monitor the situation 24 hours a day. In addition, officers have been deployed to patrol the affected routes and prepare a plan to monitor routes that may be affected in the future to help alleviate the suffering of the public.

Mr. Suriya added that the flood situation has now spread to Lamphun Province. The ministry has ordered all agencies to continue to closely monitor the flood situation by deploying officers to patr

ol the affected routes and preparing a plan to monitor routes that may be affected in the future. They are also ready to provide full support to all sectors as requested with the equipment, resources and personnel available.

For the public who need assistance or want to inquire for information, you can contact the Highways Office, Highways District, Highways Division in the area and the Department of Highways hotline at 1586 (free call on all networks 24 hours a day), the Department of Rural Highways hotline at 1146 and the Marine Department hotline at 1199, 24 hours a day. And the passenger coordination center affected by the flood in Chiang Mai Province and nearby areas of AOT can be contacted at 0 5392 2100.

Source: Thai News Agency