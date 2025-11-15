Surachet Criticizes Government’s Expressway Toll Plans for Favoring Capitalists



Bangkok: Surachet Pravinwongwut, a party-list MP for the Prachachon Party, has brought to light the government’s controversial move to reduce expressway tolls in exchange for extending a concession that primarily benefits capitalists. He criticized the plan for being financially unviable and failing to address underlying structural issues, leading him to halt further development.





According to Thai News Agency, Mr. Surachet, who chairs the committee studying budget preparation and monitoring, discussed the government’s four-month effort to extend the Double Deck Expressway concession. He revealed that the Ministry of Transport plans to raise tolls on expressways to a maximum of 50 baht by the end of 2025, excluding motorways, under the guise of a New Year’s gift to the public. He questioned whether this was truly a gift or a burden for future generations, noting that similar attempts by the previous government had failed.





Mr. Surachet highlighted the irony of the government’s claims of free expressway use on holidays, which was actually a condition of the 2019 concession extension. He noted that while the 2024 campaign to reduce tolls was popular, it contradicted the policy of encouraging public transport use and placed financial burdens on the public. The ongoing push by the same capitalists and executives suggests a hidden agenda to extend the concession contract.





The proposed Double Deck project, a second-level expressway, is criticized for its inefficacy and high cost of 2.047 billion baht per kilometer, with rights granted to the private sector without competition. Mr. Surachet urged scrutiny of the Expressway Authority of Thailand’s executives and their appointments, questioning their continued influence despite ministerial changes.





He argued that expressway toll reductions could be achieved differently, such as by returning the concession to the state in exchange for increased rush-hour fares. He emphasized the need to address traffic congestion at its root rather than rushing into concession extensions that freeze development.





Mr. Surachet also revealed a secret agenda within the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) Policy Committee on October 31, 2025, urging the State Enterprise Policy Committee (SEPC) to disclose any decisions regarding the concession extension. He advocated for waiting until after the upcoming election for the new government to develop policies that genuinely benefit the public, rather than rushing significant issues in the current government’s short term.





In a recent committee meeting, Mr. Surachet discussed the issue with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport, Mr. Pipat, but received only a half-hearted response. He remains steadfast in his opposition to the concession extension, emphasizing the need for transparency and long-term solutions.

