Suggesting the coalition to form a sincere government to find a solution together

Thai Sang Thai announces 5 political stances during the establishment of the government. I hope all parties come together to find a solution for the country. People with sincerity, sacrifice, ready to propose amendments to the constitution. But do not touch categories 1 and 2.

The Thai Sang Thai Party held a meeting of the executive committee led by Khunying Sudarat Keyuraphan, Mr. Supant Mongkolsuthree, Mr. Thakorn Tantasit, Mr. Udomdej Rattanasathien, Captain Anudit Nakornthap, who after the meeting announced 5 Political stances during the establishment of the government are as follows: 1. The Thai Sang Thai Party insists on respecting the voices and intentions of the people. Who wants to see the establishment of a democratic government according to the agreement to form a government of 8 parties that has received consensus from the people and support the establishment of a government according to the will of the people to succeed to lead the country towards true democracy

2. The Thai Sang Thai Party would like to thank and appreciate the sacrifices of the Kao Klai Party and the Pheu Thai Party who were the leaders in forming the government. Even along the way, there will be some problems and obstacles. But please encourage them to move forward for the nation and the people. 3. Ask the leaders to form the government and the coalition parties to find a solution together. No matter what the problem is in seeking additional support from the senator and the senator. Please bring them to talk with sincerity and sacrifice for the people. Taking a step back, one step at a time, leading to the exit of the country.

4. The Thai Sang Thai Party has a firm stand on preserving the institutions of the nation, religion, and the monarchy. and the Thai Sang Thai Party would like to support the creation of permanent democracy. Absolutely do not support the succession of power. and disagreed with the amendment to Section 112 of the Criminal Code, but was of the opinion that the root cause of the country’s problems stemmed from the 2017 Constitution, the Thai Sang Thai Party proposed to return power to the people in amending the constitution. by electing members of the Constituent Assembly According to the draft that the Thai Sang Thai Party has already proposed to the House of Commons in order to break the cycle of power succession for both senators and national strategic plans. Without amending Chapters 1 and 2 so that the constitutional amendment of the people can actually be accomplished.

5. Accept that now the country needs the government and the people’s problems cannot wait. If a democratic government can be set up as the people expect, it’s the best. which may take some time In the meantime, the House of Representatives shall set up an extraordinary committee to consider and coordinate with the acting government and government agencies to solve people’s problems for the time being.

Source: Thai News Agency