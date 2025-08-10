Sudsoi Team and DSI Uncover Over 600,000 Substandard Products in Warehouse Raid



Bangkok: The Sudsoi team has collaborated with the Department of Special Investigation (DSI) in a significant operation to tackle substandard goods, resulting in the seizure of over 600,000 items and the shutdown of a warehouse involved in the illegal trade of goods with counterfeit TIS markings.





According to Thai News Agency, the government, under the leadership of Mr. Ekkunat Promphan, Minister of Industry, along with Mr. Nattapol Rangsitpol, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Industry, and Ms. Thitipat Chotidechachainan, Head of the Minister’s Working Group and leader of the “Sud Soi” team, coordinated with the Thai Industrial Standards Institute (TISI) and the DSI. They conducted a joint operation to inspect two warehouses in Bangkok’s Bang Khun Thian district. These warehouses were identified as major hubs for the distribution of substandard goods and counterfeit TIS-marked products. The operation led to the seizure of over 642,000 items, valued at more than 10 million baht.





Investigations revealed that the first warehouse, operated by HS 138 Co., Ltd., contained 42,263 items, including light bulbs, fans, irons, Bluetooth speakers, and LED bulbs, many of which did not comply with TIS standards or featured fake QR codes. Meanwhile, the warehouse managed by DS Tools Co., Ltd. housed over 600,000 shower heads, faucets, power outlets, light switches, and other electrical equipment that similarly failed to meet required standards or displayed counterfeit TIS marks. All confiscated items have been handed over to the DSI, which plans to treat them as special cases to further probe and dismantle the entire network involved.





Mr. Ekanat emphasized the risks that these substandard products pose, such as electrical short circuits, fires, and potential contaminants, which threaten consumer safety. Additionally, the influx of such goods undermines the competitiveness of legitimate Thai businesses. To combat this issue, the Ministry of Industry is actively working to eliminate these products using “TIS Watch” technology and comprehensive inspections of factories and warehouses. They are also preparing legislative changes to enforce stricter penalties against violators.





Ms. Sasikarn stated, “The government reaffirms its commitment to protecting public safety and economic fairness. All products sold in Thailand must be of high quality and meet standards, ensuring the safety of Thai people and their property, and ensuring that honest businesses can compete fairly.”

