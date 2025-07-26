Search
SRT Enhances Safety Protocols on Trains


Bangkok: The State Railway of Thailand (SRT) has partnered with the Central Investigation Bureau to enhance security measures at train stations and onboard trains. They are considering increasing the number of police officers and policewomen to ensure passenger safety.



According to Thai News Agency, Mr. Veerit Amrapal, Governor of the SRT, emphasized the collaboration with the Crime Prevention and Suppression Center on Trains to continuously drive safety measures. This initiative aims to build confidence among passengers, particularly on long-distance routes. Police officers will now be stationed along the entire route, maintaining the current level of security personnel onboard.



Passenger safety has always been a priority for the SRT. The partnership with the Crime Prevention and Suppression Center on Trains is crucial in enhancing their ability to protect passengers. The SRT plans to increase the number of police officers on trains and is also considering adding more female officers to provide additional care. These measures aim to accommodate the growing number of passengers and ensure the highest confidence in rail travel.



Mr. Amrapal stated that having police officers on long-distance routes significantly improves passenger security and enhances the quality of SRT’s services. The SRT is committed to systematic operations and collaborating with security agencies to ensure that the rail transport system remains a stable, safe, and modern travel option for people across all regions.

