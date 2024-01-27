“Srisuwan” was released on bail, insists he did not ask for money.



Bangkok, Escape from prison! Investigators from Division 1 of the Narcotics Control Board granted “Srisuwan” bail with 400,000 baht in cash after a stressful 9-hour examination. The person himself confirmed that he did not ask for benefits.

Police officers questioned Mr. Srisuwan Janya for nearly 9 hours on various issues. Ready to explain pictures of the money bag dumping area, title deeds to 5 plots of land, and computer servers. Including the seized items from the home. Before reporting charges Supporting government officials to illegally receive property or any other benefits, conspiring to influence others to benefit themselves or others in the form of property, conspiring to persuade others to do or not to act, etc., according to the arrest warrant. Central Criminal Court for Corruption and Misconduct Cases which Mr. Srisuwan Denies all charges before handing over 400,000 baht in cash to request bail The investigating officer did not object and granted bail.

Mr. Srisuwan gave an interview after being

released on bail, confirming that he had not asked for money from the Director-General of the Rice Department. As for throwing away 500,000 baht next to the house because he saw that someone he didn’t know was hanging the money. His own wife, who doesn’t know He brought the money to show to himself. When you see that it is not your own money and is considered suspicious So he threw it away to get rid of it first. I admit that I was shocked by the incident. But it didn’t make me demoralized. And there is still good encouragement. The fact that he himself was prosecuted this time It is considered normal. Doing the job of investigating corruption is like walking through the rain. It’s normal to be wet. Of course, there must be someone who steps on the fish of an authority figure. Today’s case is believed to come from those who lost their benefits. Try to find a way to defeat yourself. which confirms that there is all evidence that can refute everything in the case

Mr. Srisuwan also said that making Srisuwan fal

l made these people prouder. I’ve always been able to come to terms with it. This time ready to enter the justice process. But it will continue to investigate complaints of corruption by influential people.

Source: Thai News Agency