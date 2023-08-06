“Srettha” regrets past messages ready to improve attitude

Bangkok, Aug. 6 – “Srettha” regrets past messages, but does not delete them, orders all messages in tweets to be checked. ready to improve attitude

Srettha Thavisin, Pheu Thai Party’s prime ministerial candidate Tweeted a message via a private Twitter, stating, “About the anomaly that my Twitter was hacked a few days ago, is being investigated by the authorities. As for all past messages that I wrote myself Every story has a different origin, different agenda, different emotions. to the events that occurred at that time.”

“I feel sorry for past messages that have affected readers’ feelings until now. I will not delete those messages. as a reminder that in the past I had an idea and attitude and should improve and improve even more” .-Thai News Agency

Source: Thai News Agency

Popular Posts
Advertisement
Calendar
August 2023
M T W T F S S
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  

About Us

The Indonesia News Gazette is the country’s top online news website, which is a prominent name in the news industry in Indonesia. The website consists of the news for visitors of all kinds and age groups, and that also shows that our news website covers every domestic, regional, and international news which is of people’s interest.  

Pages

Categories

Copyright © indonesianewsgazette.com All rights Reserved.