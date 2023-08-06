“Srettha” regrets past messages ready to improve attitude

Bangkok, Aug. 6 – “Srettha” regrets past messages, but does not delete them, orders all messages in tweets to be checked. ready to improve attitude

Srettha Thavisin, Pheu Thai Party’s prime ministerial candidate Tweeted a message via a private Twitter, stating, “About the anomaly that my Twitter was hacked a few days ago, is being investigated by the authorities. As for all past messages that I wrote myself Every story has a different origin, different agenda, different emotions. to the events that occurred at that time.”

“I feel sorry for past messages that have affected readers’ feelings until now. I will not delete those messages. as a reminder that in the past I had an idea and attitude and should improve and improve even more” .-Thai News Agency

Source: Thai News Agency