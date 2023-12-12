Sportradar Launches “Future of Tennis Betting” with ATP

ATP Service+ Unlocks Deep Data to Support Global Growth and Fan Engagement

LONDON AND ST. GALLEN, Switzerland, Dec. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sportradar (NASDAQ: SRAD) and Tennis Data Innovations (TDI), a specialist joint venture vehicle of ATP and ATP Media, have entered into a multi-year agreement providing the sports technology company with global data and streaming rights for betting, and media data rights, for all ATP Tour and ATP Challenger Tour events. The partnership will focus on driving commercial growth for the sport and enhancing fan engagement opportunities for the downstream market through the development of new betting and media products.

Commencing in December 2023, Sportradar’s ATP Service+ purpose-built suite of solutions offers new and dynamic ways for fans and bettors to engage with tennis via next-generation, value-add products and services which utilize previously unavailable deep data. ATP Service+ features include augmented streaming, transforming live streams with immersive 3D animations, expanded in-play betting markets, short-form video highlights for registered users and an extensive range of personalized and targeted betting products, to drive sportsbook performance for Sportradar’s global network of operator clients.

Sportradar will also work with TDI to create products for media, showcasing more in-depth statistical analysis and insights to inform and entertain fans, as well as utilize Sportradar’s OTT solution to stream live match coverage of the ATP Challenger Tour, via ATP’s Challenger TV. Additionally, the creation of a joint Tennis Innovation Lab will address emerging opportunities to support ATP’s vision to establish tennis as the most technologically advanced sport in the world.

Sportradar will supply Integrity Services for all ATP Tour and ATP Challenger Tour events to safeguard competitions against the threat of betting-related match fixing and corruption, including monitoring and addressing integrity threats and risks through due diligence and investigation support.

David Lampitt, TDI CEO, said: “This is a landmark opportunity to realise our growth ambitions and deliver on our commitment to take the fan experience to the next level. In partnership with Sportradar, we will develop and integrate advanced technologies to provide fans with a more immersive and entertaining experience.

“The partnership will be a catalyst for innovation to create unique growth opportunities across new global markets. Our aim is not only to deliver great enhancements for our existing fans but also attract a generation of new fans to the game.”

Carsten Koerl, Sportradar CEO, said: “As the leading sports technology company, we are ideally positioned to deliver against ATP’s ambitious growth plans. This truly collaborative partnership will result, through the application of technologies, such as computer vision and AI, in the creation of engaging products and services as part of our ATP Service+ offering. This will allow us to effectively monetize the relationship, while delivering new ways for bettors and fans to experience the sport of tennis.”

About Sportradar

Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ: SRAD), founded in 2001, is a leading global sports technology company creating immersive experiences for sports fans and bettors. Positioned at the intersection of the sports, media and betting industries, the company provides sports federations, news media, consumer platforms and sports betting operators with a best-in-class range of solutions to help grow their business. As the trusted partner of organizations like the NBA, NHL, MLB, NASCAR, UEFA, FIFA and Bundesliga, Sportradar covers close to a million events annually across all major sports. With deep industry relationships and expertise, Sportradar is not just redefining the sports fan experience, it also safeguards sports through its Integrity Services division and advocacy for an integrity-driven environment for all involved.

For more information about Sportradar, please visit www.sportradar.com

About ATP

As a global governing body of men’s professional tennis, the ATP’s mission is to serve tennis. We entertain a billion global fans, showcase the world’s greatest players at the most prestigious tournaments, and inspire the next generation of fans and players. From the United Cup in Australia, to Europe, the Americas and Asia, the stars of the game battle for titles and Pepperstone ATP Rankings points at ATP Masters 1000, 500 and 250 events, and Grand Slams. All roads lead towards the Nitto ATP Finals, the prestigious season finale held in Turin, Italy. Featuring only the world’s top 8 qualified singles players and doubles teams, the tournament also sees the official crowning of the year-end ATP World No. 1, presented by Pepperstone, the ultimate achievement in tennis. For more information, please visit www.ATPTour.com.

About TDI

Established in 2020 as a joint venture by ATP and ATP Media, TDI serves as a specialist vehicle for the central management and exploitation of tennis data across a variety of markets, both betting and non-betting as well as streaming for betting purposes. TDI is an independent and fully integrated data-focused entity that oversees the innovation, development, marketing and distribution of ATP-related data assets.

About ATP Media

As the media arm of the ATP Tour, ATP Media was formed in 2001 as Tennis Properties Limited; providing the centralised exploitation of media rights across the ATP Tour, host broadcast production for the Nitto ATP Finals, ATP Masters 1000s and international feed production for the Next Gen ATP Finals, ATP 500s and the ATP 250s. ATP Media has unrivalled access and expertise in the full-service broadcast production of men’s professional tennis with an end to end solution for global broadcasters incorporating: rights sales, multi-platform production, a global fibre distribution network and a market leading digital archive. ATP Media also represents certain data assets of the ATP Masters 1000s and is a founding Shareholder of Tennis Data Innovations, the joint venture with the ATP Tour for the central management of ATP tennis data rights. For more information, please visit www.atpmedia.tv.

