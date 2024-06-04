“Spider-Man” thieves break into donation booth at temple 2 nights in a row

Samut Songkhram, A sinful thief crawls on all fours like Spider-Man. Go into the donation booth at Bang Phrom Temple. Samut Songkhram Province, 2 nights in a row, monks beg not to cause damage to the temple. Point out that it is not worth the sin that has been committed.

The culprit, a middle-aged man without a shirt, crawled in and broke into a booth to donate images of monks. and a crocodile-shaped donation box In the temple of Bang Phrom Temple, Bang Chang Subdistrict, Amphawa District, Samut Songkhram Province It was open for people of faith to join in making merit until the donation box was damaged.

Temple employee take reporters Look at the traces of the sinful thief. Which still leaves evidence, such as scissors used to break open a crocodile-shaped donation cabinet. money hook Including sandals. From the inspection of CCTV cameras, it was found that Thieves broke into a donation booth. Stealing money from the daily monk’s alms bowl and money that was placed on the lap of a monk in the church for 2

nights in a row, around midnight on the 2nd and 3rd of June. It took approximately 15 minutes to cause the crime. It is believed that the reason was that the culprit was crawling like a spider. Roman because he was afraid that his body would pop out of the sky. used to block eyesight Make it possible for people to come and see. After the incident, the temple has already reported the matter to Bangkhonthi Police Station and would like to say this to the culprit. Good hands and feet, it’s better to do honest work.

Phra Somsak Sampunno, a monk from Bang Phrom Temple, said that although the economy is not good at present, he would like to warn his kith and kin that they should not behave like this. Because of what has been done The money I got was a few baht. But it caused a lot of damage. The temple has to pay for repairs. It’s not worth the sin you committed. Old karma that has been created has resulted in a life of poverty and hardship. And what karma will continue to be created in this life and the next? Whe

n you die you will become a ghost. Blind people with amputated legs still make a living. The perpetrator has good hands and feet. Why don’t you go and make a living? If you do it and it’s not worth it, please repent, create good karma, and realize yourself again.

Source: Thai News Agency