

Sisaket: Somsak Thepsuthin, the Minister of Public Health, has temporarily stepped away from government duties to actively participate in the campaign for the Sisaket by-election. He emphasized that if Phurika Sommai, the candidate from the Pheu Thai Party, is elected, she can begin her responsibilities without delay. Somsak underscored the seriousness of addressing the drug problem in the region, referencing the new Interior Minister’s commitment to holding local leaders accountable if drugs are found in their areas. He expressed satisfaction with Nakhon Ratchasima’s proactive approach, which resulted in the identification of 16 officials with positive drug tests. There are concerns about Village Health Volunteers (VHV) supporting candidates from other parties during the registration process.





According to Thai News Agency, Somsak, alongside Phurika Sommai and other key political figures, addressed more than 1,000 attendees, urging them to support the Pheu Thai Party’s candidate. Somsak noted feedback from Si Sa Ket Province about VHVs assisting other party candidates. He mentioned that relevant authorities, including the Deputy Prime Minister, plan to visit the province to reinforce commitments to tackling drug-related issues. Since assuming office on July 3, 2015, the Interior Minister has convened meetings to address drug problems, emphasizing the responsibility of local leaders.





Somsak highlighted a pilot initiative in Nakhon Ratchasima to test government officials for drugs, resulting in 16 positive cases. This initiative aligns with former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra’s stringent anti-drug policies. Somsak explained that the Ministry of Interior’s shift to Pheu Thai aimed to intensify drug suppression efforts. He also discussed the transition of cannabis control from recreational to medical use, clarifying that legal challenges influenced this decision.





Somsak urged the people of Sisaket to vote for Phurika, arguing that her election would prevent delays and facilitate immediate governance, such as progressing the Village Health Volunteer Act. He highlighted the potential financial savings from health initiatives and the importance of continuous development.





Phurika Sommai, expressing her intent to continue her father’s legacy, appealed to Sisaket’s residents for support, emphasizing her commitment to addressing community concerns. She conveyed the advantages of having a governing party representative for effective problem resolution.





Somsak and Phurika continued their campaign efforts at another rally in Phusing District, engaging with over 500 attendees. Somsak reiterated the significance of political collaboration and policy development through parliamentary processes, advocating for Phurika’s election to ensure effective coordination with government initiatives.

