“Somsak” made merit on his 69th birthday. The Prime Minister sent a basket of blessings.



Government House, “Somsak” opened his Sukhothai house to make merit on his 69th birthday, wishing that the work would be completed successfully, while “Prime Minister Settha” sent a basket of blessings to MPs and heads of government agencies. Let’s join together in blessings.

Mr. Somsak Thepsuthin, Deputy Prime Minister Open a private residence in Sukhothai Province. To make merit on the occasion of her 69th birthday, with Mrs. Anongwan Thepsuthin, his wife, and family, Mr. Suchat Teekasuk, Governor of Sukhothai Province, Mr. Manu Phukprasert, President of Sukhothai Provincial Administrative Organization, Mrs. Pansiri Kulnatsiri, Sukhothai MP. Mr. Chusak Kirimathong, Sukhothai MP, Ms. Prapaporn Thongpaknam, Sukhothai MP, Mr. Chakkawan Chaiwiratanukul, Sukhothai MP, Pheu Thai Party, head of government agency. Sukhothai FC football players and the public joined in giving good wishes.

The atmosphere is simple. There was a merit-making ceremony for 10 monks, including Phrakhru Sumetpatthanothai. Abbot of Muean

g Sukhothai District He is the president of the Sangha. before sharing a warm meal with those in attendance Ready to tease in a good mood. ‘Today is Children’s Day. I was born on Children’s Day I will always be young.’

Mr. Somsak said to those attending the event that Thank you to those who came to wish you good wishes today. He usually doesn’t organize events. Because of consideration for those who have to travel But at the open house this time Because there is a story for Sukhothai people to listen to. In the case of resignation List of MPs Because when the people of Sukhothai heard the news that he had resigned from the MP, they were uncomfortable. Therefore, I would like to emphasize that it was the resignation of a list MP, who was not a district MP of Sukhothai Province, by MPs in all 4 districts of the party. Pheu Thai Still working for the people as usual.

‘With this resignation of the MP, I wish the Sukhothai brothers and sisters peace of mind. And don’t worry about the political direction. Because

I definitely worked hard for 4 years. This can be seen from their dedication to working for the people for more than 44 years. This year’s birthday party I also wish for success in every aspect of the work. Especially solving poverty problems,’ the Deputy Prime Minister said.

Mr. Somsak also said that he is now Deputy Prime Minister. which has more work than many ministers Therefore there is hardly any time to relax anywhere. Because he is the chairman of 41 committees, overseeing roads, water, and village funds. that is pushing for raising cattle and solving poverty problems in the southern border provinces which will be seen that He has a lot of work and responsibilities. But I will do my best.

Reporters reported that Mr. Somsak’s birthday anniversary today, Prime Minister Settha Thavisin sent a basket of wishes on the occasion of his birthday. Come to Sukhothai Province as well.

Source: Thai News Agency