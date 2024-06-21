Sixth Automechanika Ho Chi Minh City returns



The sixth edition of Automechanika Ho Chi Minh City, underway from June 20-22, is hosting an impressive line-up of global industry players. Co-hosted by the Messe Frankfurt (HK) Co.,Ltd, the Chan Chao International Co., Ltd and the Yorkers Exhibition Service Vietnam Co., Ltd, the event draws over 500 exhibitors from 23 countries and territories, including Brazil, Canada, Germany, Georgia, Hong Kong (China), India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Peru, Singapore, the Republic of Korea, Spain, Taiwan (China), Thailand, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, the UK, the US and Vietnam.

Source: Vietnam News Agency