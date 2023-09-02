Singapore to have new President

Tharman Shanmugaratnam will become the ninth President of Singapore after winning 70.4% of votes in the September 1 election.

The results released on early September 2 showed that Ng Kok Song, a former chief investment officer at sovereign wealth fund GIC, won 15.7% of the votes, and Tan Kin Lian, a former insurance company head under the national trade union body NTUC, received 13.9%.

Over 2.48 million Singaporeans voted in the first contested presidential election in over a decade.

It’s a vote of confidence in Singapore, Tharman, most recently a senior minister in Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong’s cabinet, told the media.

Tharman will be sworn in as Singapore’s ninth President on September 14./.

Source: Vietnam News Agency