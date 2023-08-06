Significant activities mark 10th anniversary of Vietnam-Thailand strategic partnership

The Consulate General of Vietnam in Khon Kaen in collaboration with authorities of Nakhon Phanom province and the association of Thai people of Vietnamese origin in the province held a ceremony on August 6 to mark the 47th founding anniversary of diplomatic relations and the 10th anniversary of the strategic partnership between Vietnam and Thailand.

Before the opening ceremony, delegates offered incense at President Ho Chi Minh Monument in Nakhon Phanom’s Nong Yat commune.

In his opening remarks, Consul General Chu Duc Dung affirmed that Vietnam and Thailand have made continuous efforts to jointly develop the bilateral relationship strongly and practically in all fields, and build trusted, equal and mutually beneficial cooperative ties.

Thailand has become a leading important partner of Vietnam in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN). The two countries have regularly maintained mutual high-level visits and exchanges; always cooperated closely and supported each other at regional and international forums, especially in ASEAN and the Mekong sub-region, thus contributing to building a peaceful, stable and prosperous ASEAN.

Sharing the same view, Governor of Nakhon Phanom province Wanchai Chanporn said that since the two countries upgraded their ties to a strategic partnership 10 years ago, Thailand and Vietnam have maintained close relations both at the bilateral level and within the framework of the ASEAN Community.

On this occasion, delegates attended an inaugural ceremony of the water tower and solar power system invested and supported by some overseas Vietnamese business families in Khon Kaen province to provide electricity and water for the President Ho Chi Minh Monument and the Thai-Vietnamese Friendship Village, and a project to renovate the Thailand-Vietnam exhibition area in the village.

On the same day, a programme was held to discuss trade cooperation and cross-border trade along the Northeastern region of Thailand connecting with Laos and Vietnam./.

