Search
Close this search box.

Sidra Capital Expands into Australian Private Credit Market

SINGAPORE, April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sidra Capital, a leading global manager of Shariah-compliant alternative investments, has announced the launch of an Australian private credit investment fund focusing on the mining and energy sector in Australia.

The fund, Sidra Asia Pacific Private Investments Sub-Fund I, will be managed by Sidra Capital’s Singapore team, who have built a strong track record in Asia Pacific commodity-focused investment strategies. This latest fund provides investors with a compelling risk-adjusted returns with developed market exposure.

Ghassan Soufi, Vice Chairman at Sidra Capital, commented: “The launch of this fund provides private investors with access to a well-developed and refined strategy from a team that has consistently delivered attractive returns over the past five years. We remain cautiously optimistic about opportunities in Asia Pacific, including Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia, which are set to benefit from shifting global supply chains amidst current global economic headwinds. Specifically, Australia presents a compelling market with high-yield opportunities, supported by a well-established legal framework and a strong investment ecosystem comprising both local and international institutional and private investors.”

Azlan Firman, Head of Investments APAC, added: “We continue to refine our strategies to adapt to the ongoing developments in global markets, and we consistently seek to identify private credit opportunities that arise from current economic shifts. These efforts ensure we maintain a competitive edge and deliver real value to our investors.”

The launch of the Singapore-domiciled fund reinforces Sidra Capital’s commitment to providing innovative, Shariah-compliant investment solutions that deliver consistent, risk-adjusted returns to investors.

Contact: prandmarketing@sidracap.com

GlobeNewswire Distribution ID 1001091489

Popular Posts
Advertisement
Calendar
April 2025
M T W T F S S
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
282930  

About Us

The Indonesia News Gazette is the country’s top online news website, which is a prominent name in the news industry in Indonesia. The website consists of the news for visitors of all kinds and age groups, and that also shows that our news website covers every domestic, regional, and international news which is of people’s interest.  

Pages

Categories

Copyright © 2025 Indonesia News Gazette. All Rights Reserved.