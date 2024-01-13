“Settha” posted inviting Thai people to join in supporting the War Elephants.



“Seththa” posted inviting Thai people to join in cheering for the “War Elephants” to compete in the 2023 Asian Cup through the live broadcast screen, starting on 16 January.

after thailand Able to successfully purchase the right to broadcast the football broadcast of the “AFC Asian Cup 2023”, which will broadcast live every match that the “War Elephants”, the Thai national football team, take to the field, including the final match on February 10 via PPTV HD36 and T Sports 7

Most recently on January 13, Mr. Settha Thavisin, Prime Minister and Minister of Finance posted a message via Join in sending encouragement And join in the excitement of every AFC Asian Cup match of the Thai national team. To support Thai athletes as dreams and aspirations of children and youth.

‘Channels T Sport 7 and PPTV will jointly broadcast the live broadcast, which will begin on January 16, the first match that Thai players will take on the field of play against Kyrgyzstan, and the next matches on January 21, Oman-Thailand and

January 25, Saudi Arabia-Thailand. Look at the screen and send your hearts together.”

Source: Thai News Agency