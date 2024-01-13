Settha opens the office Sitting in a chair and taking pictures with children



Government House, “Settha” opens the purple room, Thai Khu Fa Building, sits in a chair, works, and takes pictures with children and youth in a friendly way.

Time: 9:10 a.m. at the Purple Room, Thai Khu Fa Building, Mr. Settha Thavisin, Prime Minister and Minister of Finance. Greetings to the talented youth and representatives of disadvantaged children and youth. There were 10 people from the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security, with the Prime Minister sitting and taking photos with all 10 children and youth, consisting of Mr. Bowonwit Rodsa, Ms. Sisira Thanyapisut. Mr. Wutthipong Nuwong, Mr. Phongsathorn Charoenpinich, Miss Siriwimon Phonchana, Mr. Panyapat Wongwai, Miss Imboon Pongkam, Ms. Sureeporn Wassiri, Miss Patthanan Pandej, and Mr. Thanakorn Labchim, on the occasion of the National Children’s Day Celebration at Government House, year 2024

On this occasion, the Prime Minister had a friendly conversation with children and youth. Including inquiring according to the aptitudes of childre

n and youth, such as talking and inquiring in English with children who are proficient in English. Greeting children in Chinese with youth who are proficient in Chinese Talk and inquire with children who are talented in sports. along with giving words of encouragement to underprivileged children

The Prime Minister then took all 10 children and youths to walk to the Santi Maitri Building. To continue participating in National Children’s Day activities for the year 2024.

Source: Thai News Agency