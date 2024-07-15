Search
“Settha” asks to wait and see if he will announce the digital wallet phase 3 himself or not.


Prime Minister Settha Thavisin spoke about the progress of the 10,000 baht top-up project via digital wallets after a press conference yesterday (July 24). Many people are starting to have hope that now that it is in the process of the Ministry of Finance, they will be able to provide accurate information.

As for whether the Prime Minister will join the announcement in the third phase or not, the Prime Minister said to wait and see.

Source: Thai News Agency

