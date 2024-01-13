“Seththa” opened the Ministry of Education’s Children’s Day event, hoping Thai children will be good citizens of the nation.



Ministry of Education, “Settha” presided over the opening ceremony for Children’s Day. Ministry of Education I hope all Thai children listen to the opinions of others. Respect different opinions Be a good citizen of the nation

At 8:30 a.m. at the Ministry of Education, Mr. Settha Thavisin, Prime Minister and Minister of Finance He presided over the opening ceremony for National Children’s Day 2024 under the concept of “Study well, be happy,” “Hold hands and go together,” according to the slogan of Children’s Day 2667, “Look at the world, think creatively. respect differences Together we create democracy’ with Police General Permpoon Chidchob, Minister of Education, Mr. Surasak Phancharoenvorakul. Deputy Minister of Education welcome with the executive team of the Ministry of Education and related agencies Including many children and youth participating.

by the Prime Minister gave the opening speech Children’s Day 2024 said that every year Children’s Day makes me think back to my childhood again. Today I am

delighted to be here to open the National Children’s Day celebration. Come meet the new generation of youth who are an important force in the development of the country. He gave this year’s Children’s Day motto: ‘Look at the world, be creative. respect differences Let’s build democracy together’ with the aim that every youth will learn various things. It is useful to listen to other people’s opinions. Accepting differences in a world without borders Which is an important basis for everyone to grow into a good adult. have a strong heart Complete with knowledge and abilities have a good attitude have the right idea and is international as well as being a good citizen of the nation

The Prime Minister said that it is important to encourage everyone to think and do things that are beneficial to themselves, society, family and the country. These things arise from the family institution. Educational institutions that play an important role in gaining necessary skills. Including education, expression, living life to

gether in a multicultural society. Including the promotion of the government and various agencies. To make children have good conscience and know how to filter Analyze and differentiate things correctly in order to keep up with today’s rapidly changing world. He would like to encourage all young people to study hard. Always develop yourself and behave as a good child. be a good student Be a good citizen of society Be committed to goodness, morality and ethics. and do what is set to be achieved

‘Thank you to every sector. jointly prepared Celebrate Children’s Day, who will become valuable human resources in the future. Happy Children’s Day.’

After the opening ceremony of the Prime Minister was completed. got to watch the show From representatives of children and youth Along with giving souvenir gifts for Children’s Day, they then went to pay homage to the Royal Monument of His Majesty King Rama VI and visited the booth at the event and talked with children, youth, and parents. and the people who came to welc

ome Before returning to Government House .

Source: Thai News Agency