SET asks investors to study basic information about MGI before deciding to trade.

Bangkok: Stock Exchange Investors are requested to study the basic information of MGI securities before deciding to trade.

Securities of Miss Grand International Public Company Limited (MGI) were suspended from trading on February 23, 2024 for 1 day due to changes in trading conditions that did not correspond with fundamental factors. It will resume trading from morning trading on February 27, 2024 onwards. The Stock Exchange Investors are therefore requested to study information, especially factual information and material information, before purchasing MGI because the P/E and P/BV values ??are currently at 88.05 times and 22.64 times, respectively (adjusted with the results of Operations for the year 2023 have been completed)

This morning, MGI announced the launch of the Grand Concert in USA, which will take place in May 2024, which is considered part of the company’s normal business operations in the media and entertainment business.

For securities trading conditions If it is found that there are furth

er changes that are not in line with the fundamentals, MGI securities will be suspended from trading for another day in accordance with the principles of trading supervision measures level 3 (the highest level). At present, MGI is still in this level of measures.

Summary of MGI securities trading conditions, especially during the period 6-22 February 2024 (13 business days)

Trading has increased significantly in a short period of time. beyond the company’s fundamentals Even though it is in the trading supervision measures

Price increased 74% from 28.75 baht to 50 baht (All Time New High)

The trading value before entering into the highest level of measures was the highest in the top 3 mai groups.

Entered into trading supervision measures 3 times (entered the highest level measures 2 times)

Summary of trading statistics

Trading statistics IPO Level 1 measures

(28 Dec. 2023) Level 2 measures

(6 Feb. 2024) Level 3 measures No. 1 (19 Feb. 2024) Level 3 measures, 2nd time (22 Feb. 2024)

Price (Baht)

4.95 19.00 28.75 34.50 50.00

Trading value (million baht) – 747 184 199 384

P/E Ratio (times) 11.76 45.14 68.30 81.96 88.05

P/BV Ratio (times) 2.24 8.60 13.02 15.62 22.64

Market capitalization (million baht) 1,040 3,990 6,038 7,245 10,500

Note: Measures for regulating trading for members to carry out.

Level 1: Do not calculate trading limits and Cash Balance (100% cash purchases).

Level 2: Net settlement, trading limit and cash balance are prohibited.

Level 3: Stop trading for 1 day on the first business day, prohibit Net Settlement, prohibit calculation of trading limits and Cash Balance, etc.

Source: Thai News Agency