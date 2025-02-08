Senior Student Arrested for Assaulting Junior with Hot Soup



Pathum Thani: A senior student at a private university in Pathum Thani has been arrested after allegedly pouring hot soup over a junior student’s head multiple times, causing injuries, during a confrontation at a restaurant. The incident, which was captured on video, reportedly stemmed from personal animosity rather than any specific conflict.





According to Thai News Agency, the victim, a second-year student, reached out to “Kan Jom Phalang” to seek assistance in filing a complaint against the perpetrator at Khlong Luang Police Station. The victim described repeated instances of physical assault by the senior, identified as Mr. Rasipha, both on campus and off. A video clip provided as evidence shows the senior pouring soup over the victim’s head three times while she was seated in a restaurant.





In response to the complaint, Khlong Luang Police Station collected evidence and summoned Mr. Rasipha, aged 22, for questioning at a dormitory in the Khlong Luang area. During the police intervention, Mr. Rasipha and his friends attempted to conceal their identities with blankets and instructed others not to cause a disturbance. Mr. Rasipha faces charges of causing physical harm, with the results of the victim’s medical examination pending to support the case.





Kan Jom Phalang disclosed that the group involved in the assault identifies as LGBTQ. Despite no known issues between the victim and the perpetrators, Mr. Rasipha allegedly disliked the victim. Efforts by the victim to resolve tensions were unsuccessful, leading to further harassment. The video evidence suggests a premeditated setup, as the assault was captured covertly.





The victim recounted that she had never had direct issues with Mr. Rasipha but became involved after a friend confided about problems with a senior. Following a social media post that the perpetrators took offense to, they confronted her at the restaurant, threatening her academic standing. Despite these threats, the victim was allowed to continue her studies after consulting with a teacher. The senior, Mr. Rasipha, belongs to a different academic major.

