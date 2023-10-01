Seminar talks Vietnam-Japan labour cooperation potential

Promoting cooperation between Vietnam and Japan in education and sending trainees/nurses was the main focus of discussion at a recent seminar in Japan’s Osaka city.

Speaking at the event on September 29, Vietnamese Consul General in Osaka Ngo Trinh Ha stressed ample room remains for the two countries to boost their cooperation in labour, including nurses.

About 380,000 Vietnamese labourers are working in Japan, with 200,000 trainees and more than 10,000 working in the nursing sector, of them about 2,000 sent to Japan under the Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA), heard the seminar.

Enhancing the sending and reception of interns and nurses not only meets Japan’s needs but also addresses Vietnam’s demand for nurses as the Southeast Asian nation’s population aging is predicted to accelerate in the future.

Hayashi Takaharu, Chairman of Japan’s Avance Group that has admitted more than 50,000 foreign workers, highlighted requirements for nurses and caregivers to work in Japan, including Japanese language skills.

Luu Thi Ngoc Tuy, a representative from the VILACO company that sends Vietnamese nurses to Japan, said the company targets 2,000 trainees/nurses this year, three times higher than the pervious year./.

Source: Vietnam News Agency