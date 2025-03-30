Scout Camp Sets Up Tents to Support Earthquake Victims



Bangkok: Scout camp set up tents, opened camp to accommodate those affected by the earthquake in case they cannot enter their accommodation.





According to Thai News Agency, Mr. Karom Polpornklang, Deputy Government Spokesperson, announced that the Ministry of Education, through the National Scout Office and the Scout Bureau, Red Cross Youth and Student Affairs, has mobilized all resources to support those affected by the earthquake. The National Scout Office has coordinated with Bangkok to provide 75 tents for temporary accommodation for people unable to access their usual living spaces such as condominiums and dormitories.





Two centers have been opened to aid the relief efforts. The Scout, Youth, and Youth Activity Personnel Development Center ‘Kathin Kuiyakanon’ in Samut Prakan Province, equipped with eight shelter buildings and a dormitory, can accommodate up to 100 people. For assistance, individuals can contact the center at 08 9183 9189 and 09 3445 9351. Additionally, the Red Cross Youth Activity Center ‘Phin Chaemwichason’ in Bangkok’s Bang Khae District can house 50 individuals. They can be reached at 08 9526 5986 and 08 0807 5906.





Moreover, the Bangkok Scout Camp in the Sikhan Subdistrict, Don Mueang District, has been made available under the Education Office, featuring 10 shelter buildings and 15 permanent tent structures with a capacity for 100 people. Inquiries can be directed to 06 5324 4141.





Mr. Karom further stated that the Office of the Basic Education Commission has established an operation center to assist educational institutions impacted by the earthquake. This center, located at the Office of the Basic Education Commission in 2025, will provide monitoring and support through nine operational guidelines. Schools or educational areas requiring assistance are encouraged to contact the operation center at 0 2288 5600.





“This measure is to provide temporary accommodation to those affected by the earthquake who are unable to enter condominiums, dormitories or accommodation,” Mr. Karam emphasized.

