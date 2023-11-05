Saving Palestine becomes part of implementing constitution: MPR

Jakarta (ANTARA) – Deputy Speaker of the People’s Consultative Assembly (MPR), Jazilul Fawaid, stated that efforts to save Palestine are part of implementing the constitution in Indonesia.”Saving Palestine means saving humanity. Saving Palestine is part of implementing the constitution in Indonesia,” he said in his speech at the Solidarity Act for Palestine in Jakarta on Sunday. Fawaid noted that, as the representative of the MPR, he has the responsibility to work jointly with the Indonesian people in maintaining and defending the rights and dignity of the Palestinian people in accordance with the values of Indonesia’s constitution. “I, representing the high state institution MPR, am here to emphasize and jointly take part in the grand action to defend the Palestinian people in accordance with the constitution of the Republic of Indonesia,” he remarked. He stated that, in accordance with the 1945 Constitution, the principle of colonialism must be eradicated. He emphasized that through Sunday’s rally, the participants are committed to continuing to provide unwavering support and solidarity in supporting the struggle for Palestinians’ freedom. The MPR deputy speaker expressed hope that the peaceful rally would be able to eliminate acts of injustice, violence, and cruelty in the world. “I hope that no more injustice will occur; we must fight against injustice,” he said. On Sunday morning, a large group of people participated in the peaceful rally to show their solidarity and support for the people of Palestine, starting from 05:30 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. Western Indonesia Time (WIB). The rally was attended by several state officials, such as Foreign Affairs Minister Retno Marsudi, Coordinating Minister for Human Development and Culture Muhadjir Effendy, and Religious Affairs Minister Yaqut Cholil Qoumas. Earlier on Saturday (November 4), Indonesia sent humanitarian assistance weighing 51.5 tons for the people of Palestine in Gaza. The assistance comprised foodstuffs, medical equipment, blankets, and tents, among other things.

Source: Antara News Agency