SATRIA-1 to serve 2,000-3,000 remote internet points in 2024: BAKTI

It is planned that this satellite can serve 2,000-3,000 points, with a capacity of 10 Gbps (Gigabyte per seconds), during its first year of service. Jakarta (ANTARA) – The Indonesian Satellite-1 (SATRIA-1) project will serve up to three thousand internet access points at disadvantaged, frontier, and outermost (3T) areas in 2024, the Communication and Informatics Ministry’s Telecommunication and Informatics Accessibility Agency (BAKTI) stated.”It is planned that this satellite can serve two thousand to three thousand points, with a capacity of 10 Gbps (Gigabyte per seconds) during its first year of service,” spokesperson of BAKTI Sri Sanggrama Aradea remarked in Orlando, the United States, on Thursday local time (UTC-4). radea noted that his side expects that the satellite will be able to start serving those internet access points in early 2024. The internet capacity will continue to be increased in line with the completion of construction of parabolic antenna used to receive internet signals at all selected 3T areas. radea, who concurrently serves as head for the Satellite Division at BAKTI, stated that this year, his side will recalibrate and re-adjust the capacity of the satellite, so that SATRIA-1 can be utilized optimally to evenly distribute internet services in the 3T regions. The satellite, with a total capacity of 150 Gbps, is estimated to provide internet services for 50 thousand internet points, with internet speed of 4 megabytes per second (Mbps) at each point. The number changed as compared to the results of the research held in 2018 which stated that SATRIA-1 can serve 150 thousand internet points at public facilities, with an internet speed of 1 Mbps each. Hence, BAKTI will prepare other SATRIA projects in future to immediately meet the community’s demand for internet services in the 3T regions. SATRIA-1 will be launched using American-based private spacecraft manufacturer and launcher company Space X’s Falcon 9 rocket on June 18, 2023, at Cape Canaveral, the United States, at 6 p.m. local time (UTC-4). The satellite is projected to be positioned in orbit at 146 degrees East. It will provide equal internet access for public facilities in 3T regions, such as schools, hospitals, community health centers, village offices, sub-district offices, as well as security services.

Source: Antara News Agency