Samsung Bioepis Releases 2023 Sustainability Report

Highlights key initiatives that will drive the company’s transition towards a more sustainable business

Reaffirms commitment to environmentally and socially responsible practices in R&D, clinical trials, manufacturing, and supply chain management to enable access to high-quality biological medicines for patients in need

INCHEON, Korea, June 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Samsung Bioepis Co., Ltd. today released its 2023 sustainability report, highlighting its progress toward building more sustainable and socially responsible practices in research and development (R&D), clinical trials, manufacturing, and supply chain management.

“The consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic such as global supply chain disruptions, as well as the growing challenges of climate change have highlighted the importance of sustainable business, and this report embodies our commitment to reinforcing our environment, social, governance values and initiatives,” said Christopher Hansung Ko, President and Chief Executive Officer at Samsung Bioepis. “We will provide patients with wide-ranging portfolio of biologics products at affordable prices and promote win-win partnerships across the bio industry ecosystem.”

Together with Samsung Biologics, Samsung Bioepis is committed to joining the RE100 initiative, a group of global corporations pledging to shift to 100% renewable energy by 2050, and the company also targets to reach net-zero emissions by 2050.

The annual report provides a comprehensive overview of Samsung Bioepis’ performance and management of the company’s commitment to sustainability, and key highlights of the report are as follows:

Driving R&D Innovation

Samsung Bioepis pursues transformation and innovation throughout its business activities to drive its sustainable growth and to help address important issues that matter to our business, our stakeholders and society.

The company’s innovative research and development is the key to increase access to scientifically-proven medicines for patients around the world and unlock the potential of biosimilars.

Ensuring Product Quality and Patient Safety

Ensuring product quality and patient safety are at the center of Samsung Bioepis’ vision and priorities. Samsung Bioepis has rigorous quality management system in compliance with global standards to prevent quality risks.

Clinical trials are a critical part of patient safety, and Samsung Bioepis strives to adhere to strict global standards when it comes to pre-clinical and clinical trials.

Enhancing Access to Medicines

Samsung Bioepis holds on the mission of innovating access to medicines for patients worldwide. At the core of our business and vision are the patients around the world without viable treatment options, and the company is further committed to fulfilling its social responsibility and becoming a sustainable company.

Building Sustainable Supply Chain Management

Samsung Bioepis emphasizes the importance of ensuring that its products are delivered on time, so that patients can receive treatments at the right time. Sustainable supply chain management and supply continuity are the most important aspects of the company’s mission and promise to patients that we will deliver the high-quality medicines they need.

The company also takes the impact of our activities seriously throughout the entire supply chain by conducting ESG assessments of its existing supply chains on a regular basis and reviewing its suppliers’ human rights, code of ethics and environmental performance.

The company’s report is formulated in the Core Options of the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards and details activities and achievements that are aligned with the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB). Samsung Bioepis’ detailed ESG performance can be found in the full report: https://bit.ly/3NR2obo

About Samsung Bioepis Co., Ltd.

Established in 2012, Samsung Bioepis is a biopharmaceutical company committed to realizing healthcare that is accessible to everyone. Through innovations in product development and a firm commitment to quality, Samsung Bioepis aims to become the world’s leading biopharmaceutical company. Samsung Bioepis continues to advance a broad pipeline of biosimilar candidates that cover a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including immunology, oncology, ophthalmology, hematology and endocrinology. For more information, please visit: www.samsungbioepis.com and follow us on social media – Twitter , LinkedIn .

MEDIA CONTACT Jane Chung, ejane.chung@samsung.com Anna Nayun Kim, nayun86.kim@samsung.com

GlobeNewswire Distribution ID 8866746