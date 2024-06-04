“Samjit Family” appeals to the Ministry of Welfare to protect welfare Claiming to be slandered

The Chiamchit family along with ‘Thammarat Lawyer’ invaded the PMO, asking for justice and demanding welfare protection. Confirming that right now I’m in a lot of trouble. Because they were slandered by a group of people with no good intentions, accused of being a “cult,” causing damage, embarrassment, and reducing human dignity.

After yesterday (June 3) the family joined together. Came to acknowledge the charges at Thonglor Police Station in the case of Mr. Kanchai Kamnerdploy filing a complaint against the Spirit Welding Cult group, consisting of father, mother, Nong Nice, and Mr. Thammarat, a lawyer, for “defamation” both personally and as a company.

Today, Nong Nice’s parents, Nong Nice, are the admins of the Niramit Thewajuti page. and Thammarat Lawyer Came to the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security (Ministry of Social Development and Human Security) hoping to submit a letter to Mr. Warawut Silpa-archa, Minister of Social Development and Human Security. Please take action against the off

icials. Some people from Surat Thani M.D. performed their duties illegally.

The atmosphere when the family and everyone arrived Just Nice steps out of the van. The group of supporters who had settled down and waited shouted encouragement to Nong Nice. Call Nong Nice Nong Nice also turned around and waved hello. But there was no interview.

As for Nong Nice’s family, they only spoke briefly. that he wanted to state the facts regarding the case of being slandered In order for the Minister of Secondary Education and the media to be aware of the facts that have occurred How have Nong Nice and his family been slandered by the media in order to ask the MSD to issue a welfare protection order? Including saying that right now there is a group of people who don’t have good intentions and are slandering it as a cult. causing damage, causing embarrassment, which is a reduction in human dignity

Believe it with all your heart, “Nong Nice” never taught you to be ignorant.

People who come to support Nong Nice They all sa

y with the same voice that they have faith in Nong Nice with their hearts. Today I want to come and support you. Ready to emphasize that the law of karma is always fair. Some are former teachers. Said that even though in the past attending to listen to the teachings had to cost 500-600 baht per session to connect the mind online, he thought it was normal to give from the heart because Nong Nice never taught him to buy things to solve karma. I didn’t teach you to be ignorant. But teach yourself to introspect.

Recently, even Nong Nice’s family Said that after talking with the MSD, he would discuss the facts with reporters. But it appears that now he has returned. Without giving any interviews to the media.

Source: Thai News Agency