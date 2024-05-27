Saha Group joins hands with two giant Taiwanese companies. Entering the biotechnology-health care business



Saha Group joins hands with Taiwanese giants QuarkBio and ZDT to enter the biotechnology and healthcare business.

Saha Group joins hands with two giant companies from Taiwan “Quark Biosciences Inc.” (QuarkBio), an expert in AI Technology Machine, and “ZDT Group”, the world’s number 1 producer and distributor of printed circuit boards (Printed Circuit Board), preparing Entering the biotechnology and healthcare business Focusing on health and beauty products that are personalized and precise. To provide advanced health care services and improve the quality of life of Thai people

Mr. Boonyasit Chokwatana, Chairman of Sahapat Group Discussing the origins of cooperation regarding the rising cost of living. and the number of elderly people is increasing This makes the Saha Group focus on promoting the health and well-being of Thai people. This partnership with QuarkBio and ZDT will bring resources, capabilities and technology in the most convenient and accessible way. to support the growth of the health market T

he marketing approach will not use strategies. ‘one-size-fit-all’ or ‘one size fits all’ but health and beauty medicine through precise individual analysis. It considers differences in genomics, nutrition, and microbiome profiles and uses powerful biological testing and analysis capabilities. Including specifying precise solutions for each individual. This collaboration between the Saha Group and QuarkBio and ZDT will bring these technologies and products to the market in Thailand.

Dr. Johnsy Lee, President of Quark Biosciences Inc., said QuarkBio uses NextAmpS as its primary genetic code testing tool. together with the use of electronic technology semiconductors and biochemistry, making it fast, accurate, and convenient. Quantitative analysis of up to 100 genes can be performed within 2 hours at an affordable price.

‘Because we can analyze large amounts of genetic data on a small chip, Gene testing is therefore simple and convenient. Similar to using a capsule coffee maker. This technology has been success

ful in screening early stages of cancer, infectious diseases, and reproductive health. There is also a health risk assessment process. Microbiome examination and applications in other health sciences through AI systems, health applications and precise individual beauty Send data to be able to analyze data for each user,’ said Dr. Johnsy Lee.

This cooperation will have a memorandum of understanding (MOU) signed at the 28th Saha Group Fair, held from 27 – 30 June 2024 at BITEC Bangna, marking a good starting point for cooperation. To determine the future of the Thai health and beauty industry. By the Sahapat Group, which has an understanding of the Thai consumer products market. QuarkBio and ZDT’s quality products can be effectively promoted to the market. Within the event, there will be a display of such technology. And there will be a seminar on the topic: The Future of Precision Health and Beauty on June 27, 2024. For more information, you can follow at www.quarkbiosciences.com

Source: Thai News Agency