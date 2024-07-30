Royal water was given for bathing the body of “Chodchoi Thavisin”



Bangkok, His Majesty the King graciously bestowed holy water on the body of Mrs. Chodchoi Taveesin, mother of “Settha Taveesin”. All sectors joined in mourning at the temple.

At 5:00 p.m., His Majesty the King graciously bestowed holy water for the bathing of the body and bestowed funeral honors on Mrs. Chodchoi Thavisin at the Sala Kawi Niramit, Wat Thepsirin, Pom Prap Sattru Phai District, Bangkok, consisting of a carved gold coffin, four decorated five-tiered umbrellas, and drums played when the holy water was bestowed.

On this occasion, His Majesty the King graciously permitted Mr. Jitpat Krairiksh to carry the royal wreaths from His Majesty the King, Her Majesty Queen Sirikit the Queen Mother, Her Majesty the Queen, Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn, Her Royal Highness Princess Chulabhorn, Her Royal Highness Princess Ubolratana Rajakanya Sirivadhana Barnavadi, Her Royal Highness Princess Soamsawali, Her Royal Highness Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendira Debyavati, Her Royal Highness Pri

ncess Ratchasarini Siribajra Mahavajrarajathida, Her Royal Highness Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana Rajakanya, Her Royal Highness Princess Prince Pangkorn Rasmijoti Maha Vajirottamangkun Sirivibulya Rajakumarn, Her Royal Highness Princess Siribha Chudabhorn, and Her Royal Highness Princess Adityadornkitikhun were placed in front of the coffin of Mrs. Chodchoi Thavisin.

The event was attended by the Cabinet, the Senate President, the President of the Independent Organizations under the Constitution, political parties, leaders of the armed forces, government agencies, the business sector, the public, and close relatives.

At 5:50 p.m., former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra arrived to join the funeral rites for Mrs. Chodchoi Taveesin.

For the history of Mother Chodchoi Thavisin,

Mother Chodchoi Thavisin, formerly named Chutrakul, is the second child of Father Chu Chutrakul and Mother Milian Yipinsoi. She was born on October 1, 1928. She has five siblings who share the same parents.

Educational and work

history:

Graduated from high school at Mater Dei School. After that, she studied Interior Design at Parson School of Design, New York, USA. After graduating, she returned to Thailand and began working at Sweet Home Furniture Company. After that, she went to work at the Turkish Embassy in Thailand for a period of time before retiring to take care of her children and grandchildren.

In terms of family,

Khun Mae Chodchoi Thavisin married Lt. Col. Amnuay Thavisin (deceased) and had one son, Mr. Settha Thavisin, the Prime Minister, who was the former CEO and co-founder of Sansiri. Since Lt. Col. Amnuay Thavisin died when Mr. Settha was only 3 years old, Khun Mae Chodchoi played the role of an ‘Iron Woman’, being both a father and a mother, raising her son alone until he graduated from the United States and had a very successful business before entering politics in the 2023 election. He was granted royal approval to be the 30th Prime Minister on August 22, 2023.

Mother Chodchoi Thavisin passed away peacefully on

July 21, 2024 at the age of 95 years and 9 months.

Source: Thai News Agency