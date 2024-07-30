Royal Thai Navy wins 2nd place in government sector, NACC evaluation results



Royal Thai Navy is happy! The National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) has awarded the ITA honor shield for the assessment of ethics and transparency in the operations of government agencies, with a score of 99.21, ranking 2nd among the group of department-level government agencies nationwide, totaling 160 agencies.

Admiral Cholathit Nawanukroh, Assistant Commander-in-Chief of the Royal Thai Navy, represented the Commander-in-Chief of the Royal Thai Navy in receiving the plaque of honor at the Integrity and Transparency Assessment (ITA) award ceremony for the fiscal year 2024 at the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC), Sanambinnam Road, Nonthaburi Province.

The Navy received a score of 99.21 in the overall assessment of ethics and transparency in the operations of government agencies, ranking second among 160 department-level government agencies nationwide.

Pol. Gen. Watcharapol Prasarnratchakij, Chairman of the National Anti-Corruption Commission, presented the award.

Source: Thai News Agency