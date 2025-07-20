Royal Thai Army and NBTC Convene Meetings Over Chong Bok Mine Incident



Bangkok: The Royal Thai Army is set to hold a small meeting to address the situation surrounding the Chong Bok mine in Ubon Ratchathani Province. This comes on the heels of an announcement by the 2nd Army Region that the mine was newly planted. This preliminary meeting aims to lay the groundwork for a comprehensive meeting scheduled for tomorrow.





According to Thai News Agency, Rear Admiral Surasan Kongsiri, the spokesman for the Center for the Administration of the Situation on the Thai-Cambodian Border (CAB), has confirmed that today’s gathering is a small group meeting focusing on issues related to a recent landmine incident. The meeting is set to take place at 2:00 p.m. and will aim to establish guidelines following the 2nd Army Region’s report. This report details an investigation into the incident involving personnel in Ubon Ratchathani Province who were injured by a landmine while patrolling the Chong Bok area.





A full committee meeting of the National Security Council (NSC) is scheduled for tomorrow at 9:30 a.m. This meeting will include participation from NSC members, representatives from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and security sectors. The agenda includes discussing the mine incident and determining the necessary resolutions and future steps. A press conference will be held afterward to communicate the outcomes of the meeting.

