Royal Gazette publishes announcement certifying the results of the election of 200 new senators in 20 occupational groups



The Royal Gazette officially announced the results of the election of 200 senators in 20 occupational groups.

On the evening of July 10, 2024, the Royal Gazette website published an announcement from the Election Commission regarding the results of the Senate election.

According to the Royal Decree on the Election of Senators and the Election Commission, 9 June 2024 is the date for the district election, 16 June 2024 is the date for the provincial election, and 26 June 2024 is the date for the national election.

Pursuant to the powers under Section 42 of the Organic Act on the Acquisition of Senators B.E. 2018, in conjunction with Section 154 of the Election Commission Regulations on the Selection of Senators B.E. 2024

Therefore, the names of 200 people selected as senators are announced as follows:

