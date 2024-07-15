Search
RoK author releases book to honour Party General Secretary’s life


In honour of the 80th birth anniversary of Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, writer Cho Chul-hyeon and Jammy Holdings Co., Ltd of the Republic of Korea (RoK) have released a book chronicling the leader’s life. Titled “General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee Nguyen Phu Trong,” the book is published in Korean in the RoK. In a move to bring this tribute to Vietnamese readers, the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) and Jammy Holdings Co., Ltd. signed a contract on July 22 to publish, print, and distribute the book in both Vietnamese and Korean in Vietnam.

Source: Vietnam News Agency

