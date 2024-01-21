Rice Department works to improve rice quality Aiming for export championship



Directory, “Kenika” reveals that the Rice Department is preparing to announce the certification of additional varieties. Moving forward to develop rice quality Aiming to be the number one rice exporting country.

Ms. Kanika Aunjit, Deputy Spokesperson for the Prime Minister’s Office, revealed that the government and the Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives There is a policy to focus on producing good quality rice seeds. To be sufficient to meet the needs of the farmers In order to raise the efficiency of the product to be more quality. and has higher production potential Supports the needs of the world market and can compete with neighboring countries The government therefore encourages the development of a variety of rice varieties. So that farmers have rice varieties to choose from for cultivation. Answering the needs of each area, increasing productivity and reducing costs very well.

Ms. Kanika further said that in the past the Rice Department There is continuous certification of rice varieties. Curr

ently, there are 172 rice varieties that have been certified by the Rice Department, covering all types and types of rice grown in the rice farming ecosystem of Thailand. And preparing to announce the certification of additional new rice varieties, such as hard ground rice, high yield, potential yield of 1,300 kilograms per rai. Harvest age 110-115 days. The plants are hard, do not fall off. Resistant to leaf edge disease and brown planthopper. Few eggs. Very good milling quality. Can be produced as 100% grade 1 milled rice and hard ground rice. High yield, short life (95-105 days) Yield potential 1,200 kilograms per rai, slender, long seeds, few eggs, amylose content 26.6%, fragrant aroma (quantity 2AP = 0.418 ppm), resistant to brown planthopper. Resistant to moderate flash floods

Capt. Thammanat Phromphao, Minister of Agriculture and Cooperatives has given importance to rice which is the main agricultural product of Thailand Focus on developing production and marketing capabilities throughout the supply c

hain. There are guidelines for the Rice Department to promote the production of quality rice as much as possible. and must create knowledge and understanding for farmers To develop in the next 3-4 years will make Thailand the number one country that exports quality rice.

Source: Thai News Agency