Revive the genie! “Great-Matt” sweet drops, flirting with each other in the media both single Do you want to get excited?

is considered another of the hottest couples in the legend that the fans have encouraged them to really be together since the days of acting together often for the young protagonist “Great Warintorn” and Young female protagonist “Matt Peeranee” plus earlier, the mother of the young Great Used to announce that he was looking for a daughter-in-law, a young woman, “Matt”, used to comment and tease that he wanted to compete for the position of daughter-in-law at Mae Kung’s gold shop too.

Recently, “Matt” and “Great” awakened the legend of Jin again after “Matt” posted a clip who was studying tennis with a coach to teach attentively. with hilarious captions Until the genie like “Great” hurriedly entered the comments to tease.

Source: Thai News Agency