Requesting Cooperation from Department Stores to Freeze Pork Prices Amid Rising Costs



Bangkok: The Department of Internal Trade is actively monitoring the surge in pork prices, which have reached their highest level in two years due to extreme heat affecting pig growth rates. The department is seeking cooperation from department stores to stabilize pork prices to prevent consumer impact.





According to Thai News Agency, Mr. Witthayakon Maneenet, Director-General of the Department of Internal Trade, disclosed that Mr. Pichai Naripthaphan, Minister of Commerce, has instructed the department to closely oversee the production and trading of pigs and pork at both wholesale and retail levels. The aim is to swiftly address any issues to protect consumers. Regular discussions with the Department of Livestock Development and the National Swine Raisers Association have revealed a decrease in pigs entering the market. Despite this, the current supply of approximately 60,000 pigs per day is deemed sufficient for ongoing consumption.





The reduction in market-ready pigs is primarily attributed to the extreme heat since March’s end, which has slowed pig growth and reduced their weight at slaughter. Additionally, farmers face increased production costs due to heightened water and electricity usage required to maintain cooler farm environments. Despite these challenges, the National Swine Raisers Association has reported stable live pig prices at 88 baht per kilogram. Prices are expected to stabilize further before potentially decreasing during the rainy season when conditions are more favorable for pig rearing.





Mr. Witthayakorn highlighted that the department has recently engaged with wholesalers and retailers to maintain controlled pricing of butchered pork. Any proposed price increases must be pre-approved by the department to allow negotiations with major producers, ensuring consumer protection. Meanwhile, the Department of Internal Trade is supporting consumers by offering pork at reduced prices at the Blue Flag Fair in Bangkok and beyond, making affordable pork accessible nationwide.





Continuous monitoring of pig and pork prices remains a priority. Consumers are encouraged to report any unjustified price hikes to the hotline 1569. Violators face penalties under Section 29 of the Price of Goods and Services Act B.E. 2542, potentially resulting in fines up to 140,000 baht or imprisonment up to seven years.





Kasikorn Research Center has provided data showing that April 2025 pork prices hit a two-year peak, impacting farmers, butchers, and consumers alike. Significant price increases are noted, with farm-gate pig prices rising by 14.1%, red pork by 15%, and pork belly by 7.2% compared to 2024. The price surge is attributed to reduced pork production, increased feed costs, and heightened demand during festive periods. While future favorable weather conditions may boost production and stabilize prices, a year-on-year increase in farm-gate pig prices by 2.6% is anticipated, affecting red pork and pork belly prices by 3.7% and 4.8%, respectively.

