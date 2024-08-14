Representatives of 40 former senators attend the Constitutional Court’s ruling.



Representatives of 40 former senators ready to hear the Constitutional Court’s ruling to remove “Sathit” from the prime minister position.

Reporters reported that at 1:35 p.m., representatives of the group of 40 former senators led by Mr. Somchai Saengka, Mr. Direkrit Jenkongtham, and Mr. Prapan Khunmee as the petitioners traveled to the Constitutional Court to hear the verdict in the case in which the 40 former senators filed a petition for the Constitutional Court to rule on whether the status of Prime Minister Mr. Settha Thavisin as a minister has ended or not, in the case of appointing Mr. Pichit Chuenban, Minister to the Prime Minister’s Office, even though he knew or should have known that he lacked qualifications or had prohibited characteristics according to the constitution after the court sentenced him to 6 months in prison for contempt of court, which will be read at 3:00 p.m.

The three of them had smiling faces today. Mr. Somchai simply stated that he would accept the Constitutional Court’s dec

ision and was ready to give an interview after the Constitutional Court had finished reading the verdict.

The reporter also reported that the Metropolitan Police Division 2 has arranged for police officers to take care of the area around the Ratchaburi Direkrit Building (Building A), which is the location of the Constitutional Court. Officers will be arranged according to the situation and will monitor any movements of various groups, using police officers from Thung Song Hong Police Station as the main force, along with security officers on duty as usual. -315.

