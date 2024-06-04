Reporter jumps into ditch to help elderly woman who faints Driving into a ditch in the Don Mueang area

Bangkok, A newspaper reporter jumped into a ditch to help an elderly woman who fainted. Driving into a ditch in the Don Mueang area Revealed that he was happy to be able to save people’s lives safely.

A white Mitsubishi Attrage sedan fell into a ditch next to the Si Kan Flats, Techtungka Road, Si Kan Subdistrict, Don Mueang District, in a state of overturning with the wheels pointing skyward. The driver is still stuck inside the car. A good citizen jumped in and helped him get out of the water.

Mr. Chanphong, reporter for Khaosod newspaper who jumped in to help, stated that before the incident happened after taking his wife to eat in the Lam Luk Ka area About to return home to the Pak Kret area. Using the Techatungka Road route. Heading to Khlong Prapa I saw the car in front driving by. Turned into the ditch on the side of the road. The car tipped over in front of my eyes. So he parked the car and immediately ran down to help. At that time, several other citizens saw the incident and came to help pull the

car over. This allowed him to open the car door and pull out the driver, an elderly woman. The driver is safe. There are slight abrasions.

Mr. Chanphong also said that he was glad to be able to save people’s lives. I was very happy to see him escape safely. As for himself, he was injured after jumping into water which had broken glass. causing the glass to slightly cut into the heel Ask to know if the victim was driving alone and suddenly lost consciousness, causing the car to flip and fall into a ditch.

Source: Thai News Agency