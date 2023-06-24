Remains of volunteer soldiers reburied in Son La province

A memorial ceremony and a reburial service were held in the northern province of Son La on June 24 for four Vietnamese volunteer soldiers and experts who laid down their lives in Laos.

Their remains were recovered in Luang Prabang province early last month.

Speaking at the ceremony, Vice Chairman of Son La provincial People’s Committee Trang Thi Xuan emphasised that during their services in Laos, Vietnamese volunteer soldiers have promoted the tradition of resilience and indomitability, overcoming all difficulties and hardships, and demonstrating their self-sacrificing spirit for the two peoples, and for the special solidarity and friendship between Vietnam and Laos.

Provincial officials and others attending the ceremony offered incense and flowers to express gratitude for the deceased./.

Source: Vietnam News Agency