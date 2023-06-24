Remains of volunteer soldiers reburied in Son La province

A memorial ceremony and a reburial service were held in the northern province of Son La on June 24 for four Vietnamese volunteer soldiers and experts who laid down their lives in Laos.

Their remains were recovered in Luang Prabang province early last month.

Speaking at the ceremony, Vice Chairman of Son La provincial People’s Committee Trang Thi Xuan emphasised that during their services in Laos, Vietnamese volunteer soldiers have promoted the tradition of resilience and indomitability, overcoming all difficulties and hardships, and demonstrating their self-sacrificing spirit for the two peoples, and for the special solidarity and friendship between Vietnam and Laos.

Provincial officials and others attending the ceremony offered incense and flowers to express gratitude for the deceased./.

Source: Vietnam News Agency

Popular Posts
Advertisement
Calendar
June 2023
M T W T F S S
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

About Us

The Indonesia News Gazette is the country’s top online news website, which is a prominent name in the news industry in Indonesia. The website consists of the news for visitors of all kinds and age groups, and that also shows that our news website covers every domestic, regional, and international news which is of people’s interest.  

Pages

Categories

Copyright © indonesianewsgazette.com All rights Reserved.