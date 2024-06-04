Relatives brought the murder victim’s body to a condominium for a ceremony at the temple.

Nonthaburi,, Relatives bring the body of an online clothing seller. The victim was murdered in a condominium. Come do the Abhidhamma prayer ceremony on the first night. amidst sorrow while the neighbor It was revealed that the deceased had been dreaming for 2 days in a row.

Mrs. Banjong Thong-on, mother of Mr. Paisan An online clothing seller who died from being stabbed to death by Mr. Phurinat or Photo. Burying the body in a condo Ngamwongwan area, light incense and tell your son to come listen to the monks chant. And also said that you don’t have to worry about your mother. After today, the family brought Mr. Phaisan’s body. Came to perform the Abhidhamma prayer ceremony at Wat Mai Highway, Sala 3, Bang Khen Subdistrict, Mueang Nonthaburi District, Nonthaburi Province, for the first night, with all relatives. Gradually, people traveled to join in the funeral pouring ceremony. amidst sorrow There will be a total of 3 nights of prayers scheduled before the cremation ceremony on June 8th.

Meanwhile, a neigh

bor who is close to the deceased’s family said that he dreamed that the deceased was Mr. Phaisan. Standing on the bridge over the local canal with a calm expression on his face. Wearing the same blue shirt as when he died. His face looked like he was looking at something. Hands clinging to the bridge railing I saw it in a dream for 2 days in a row. Personally, I thought it was the place where the deceased came to see me. It is expected that there are still feelings of concern for the family, concern for the mother. Today he just came to tell his family that he had a dream. Because I didn’t dare tell you before. Afraid that the deceased’s mother would think too much and be sad. Usually she is close to the deceased. and the family used to work together When the deceased’s house had problems, he would regularly call to come and repair the house.

Officials from the Ministry of Justice Nonthaburi Province Traveled to bring documents to meet the family of the deceased. To notify the right to help provide compensat

ion to the family of the deceased. Which is considered a victim in a criminal case according to the preliminary criteria, there is assistance in the amount of 11,000 baht.

Source: Thai News Agency