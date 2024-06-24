Search
Rare sea turtles released to nature


Three rare sea turtles, including two hawksbill (Eretmochelys imbricata) and one green sea turtle (Chelonia mydas), were released into the waters off Phan Thiet city, the south central province of Binh Thuan on June 26. A local, who had kept the turtles for years, voluntarily handed them to the provincial Department of Fisheries after learning that they are endangered species. Losing their hunting instinct for being held captive in freshwater, they were then transferred to the Dau Tieng wildlife conservation station for care.

Source: Vietnam News Agency

