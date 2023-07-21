Rain can speed up spread of anthrax spores: BRIN

Jakarta (ANTARA) – The National Research and Innovation Agency (BRIN) has stressed that rain can quicken the pace at which anthrax spreads by carrying spores to other areas and contaminating the environment.”(From) the location of animal slaughter, which have yet to be decontaminated, and then rain allows spores to flow to other places,” a researcher from BRIN’s Veterinary Research Center, Rahmat Setya Adji, said during a discussion here on Thursday. There was one incident involving massive anthrax spread in Gorontalo after some locals slaughtered an anthrax-infected animal in a paddy field, he informed. The animal’s blood flowed into the river, triggering anthrax infections in 11 sub-districts in the region, he said. “From one sub-district, it spread to 11 sub-districts because anthrax bacteria flowed into the river, and then the spores got attached to the grass by the river, and then were carried by farmers (with the grass) to be fed to the animals,” he recalled. nthrax is a bacterial disease caused by Bacillus anthracis, and it is found among domestic and wild animals, particularly herbivores, he explained.

